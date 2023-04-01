Crook County Sheriff’s Office joins in blitz to mark National Districted Driving Awareness Month

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to let everyone know April is a National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The Sheriff’s Office along with other agencies around the state and nation will be participating in a State and National Distracted Driving Awareness Blitz. This Blitz will be held April 3-10.

In 2020, distracted driving killed 3,142 people. This is a good time to regroup and take responsibility for the choices we make when we’re on the road. Follow these safety tips for a safe ride:

Need to send a text? Pull over and park your car in a safe location.

Designate your passenger as your “designated texter” to respond to calls or messages.

Do not scroll through apps while driving. Struggling not to text and drive? Put the cell phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of the vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

Ask your friends to join you in pledging not to drive distracted (https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/distracted-driving#take-pledge). You could save a life. Share your pledge on social media to spread the word — #JustDrive.

Be safe and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

“EYES ON THE ROAD--NOT ON YOUR PHONE”

Thank you,

Sgt. Tim Durheim

Crook County Sheriff’s Office

541-447-6398