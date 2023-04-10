Investigation of non-injury hit-and-run crash closes SW Reservoir Road near Alfalfa for hours

ALFALFA, Ore. (KTVZ) – A criminal investigation of a non-injury hit-and-run crash closed Southwest Reservoir Road east of Alfalfa for several hours Monday, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies responded around 1:40 a.m. to the reported crash on Reservoir Road, about two miles west of the 4 Corners OHV staging area, Lieutenant Don Wagner said.

A 41-year-old Boise man reportedly was driving a Nissan Rogue heading west toward Bend when he encountered an unknown pickup, which at some point collided with his SUV, causing him to lose control and crash, leaving the roadway, Wagner said.

The sheriff’s office as assisted by an Oregon State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit, the district attorney’s office, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Crook County Road Department.