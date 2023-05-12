Ochoco National Forest raises fees at six campgrounds, day-use sites

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland says it has authorized increased fees at some developed recreation sites, starting this spring.

The fee increase will affect six campgrounds and day-use sites operated by a concessionaire special use permittee, AuDi Campground Services, Inc.

The fee increase will affect Haystack, Wildcat, Ochoco Forest Camp, Walton Lake, and Ochoco Divide campgrounds. The new fee structure is:

Haystack: $20 single campsite/ $10 extra vehicle fee. $50 weekday group site/$75 weekends. $7 day use

Skull Hollow: $15 single campsite/ $7 extra vehicle fee. $30 Double campsite.

Wildcat: $20 single campsite/ $10 extra vehicle fee. $50 group site.

Ochoco Forest Campground: $20 single campsite/ $10 extra vehicle fee.

Ochoco Pavilion: $125 weekdays / $200 weekends

Ochoco Divide: $20 single campsite/ $10 extra vehicle fee. $50 group site.

Walton Lake: $20 single campsite/ $10 extra vehicle fee. $75 weekdays / $125 weekends group site. $7 day use

Season Day Use Pass: $70 full season, $45 after July 1st.

AuDi Campground Services will honor any reservations booked at 2022 prices, prior to approval of these proposed increases.

These fee increases will offset the rising costs of supplies and labor to staff and maintain these campgrounds. In addition, fees like these have paid for multiple improvements at these same campgrounds.

Fees at these sites have more recently provided for the construction costs to double the number of campsites at Skull Hollow and the addition to three new toilets. Ochoco Divide Water system was restored and there are water system upgrades planned for Walton Lake campground with this additional fee revenue.

Skull Hollow and Haystack Campgrounds are now open to the public. Campgrounds are the Forest are scheduled to open in May, but that timing may need to be adjusted based on snowmelt.

There are 17 campgrounds on the Ochoco National Forest that will remain free for public use. Fees will remain unchanged for the remaining four campgrounds (Deep Creek, Sugar Creek, Wolf Creek and Antelope Reservoir) on the Forest that are managed by the Forest Service.

For more information on reserving campgrounds or purchasing season passes for fee sites at Haystack and Walton Lake, visit: https://www.audicampgrounds.com/ochoco.

All Forest Service managed campgrounds are first-come, first-served sites.