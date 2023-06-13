Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Prineville Police report enhanced traffic enforcement operation results

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Monday, May 22, and extending through Sunday, June 4, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Prineville Police Department conducted 28 traffic stops during an enhanced enforcement operation, which produced one arrest for DUII/Alcohol, two citations for driving with a suspended license and one citation for improper use of child restraints.

It also produced 21 warnings for seat belt violations, 2 warnings for distracted driving, two warnings for speed, six warnings for equipment violations and 18 warnings for other violations.

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation and the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Prineville Police Department encourage everyone to wear their seatbelt even for short distances and to drive safely!