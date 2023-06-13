Crook County SO SAR called out on 24th mission of year – but these stranded motorists were already back home

Third party had left scene to get cell coverage; motorists had no idea SAR was called

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue’s 24th mission of the year so far was for more stranded motorists – but this time, with a twist: Rescuers found the vehicle was un-stuck, unoccupied -- and the two subjects were already home, unaware SAR was even called out to help them.

Crook County 911 dispatchers were notified on Saturday of a stranded motorist on the 117 Road off the Forest Service Road 2200 near Walton Lake, Deputy Andy Pearson said.

A third party called dispatchers and said two motorists were seeking help with their situation. The area has limited cellphone coverage, so the reporting party drove away, to an area with cell coverage.

Since there was no way to re-contact the motorists, SAR was notified. Ten SAR members responded and eight left in four vehicles, while two staffed the command post, using GPS and ham (amateur) radio to maintain communications, Pearson said.

The SAR team found the vehicle, and it was no longer stuck, but was unoccupied, Pearson said. SAR members did an area check for the driver and passenger, with no luck.

SAR command was able to get a phone number for the subjects, only to learn they were already back home. They had no idea SAR had been contacted, the deputy said.