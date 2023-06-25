Crook County School Board set to fill board vacancy after judge declines to extend order that delayed process

New board member still believes they 'have a strong case' board violated its policies

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Crook County School Board is holding a special meeting Monday evening to likely appoint a new colleague to fill a recent vacancy, after a judge who earlier temporarily stopped that process due to a lawsuit declined to extend his order. But the legal dispute is not over.

If all goes well, the new board member could be sworn in at the meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Crook County Middle School.

Newly elected, incoming board member Cheyenne Edgerly and three applicants for the board seat vacated by Gwen Carr for medical reasons had filed a lawsuit in circuit court, alleging the current board violated its own policies in an effort to quickly fill the seat before Edgerly and two others elected in May take office next month.

Two weeks ago, Circuit Judge Stephen Forte granted a temporary restraining order that halted the selection process, but he declined last Thursday to extend that order, pending further court proceedings on the issues raised in the lawsuit.

Current board Chair Jessica Ritter said in a statement after Thursday's ruling, "We are very pleased the judge ruled in our favor this evening.

"We never wavered in our belief that we had the authority and responsibility to make this appointment," Ritter said, adding, "It’s now time for the community to come together, heal from the divisive election, and do what’s best for our children."

Edgerly also provided a statement about the latest court developments:

"We filed a case against the current school board, asking a judge to eventually determine if the outgoing board had violated the law and their policies over the last several weeks. We believe the evidence is clear that they did.

"Along with this lawsuit, we asked the court to stop them from moving forward with their plans. This is called an injunction. It was originally granted on a temporary basis. The law requires that a temporary injunction is only good for 10 days unless it is extended after a hearing.

"An injunction is very difficult to obtain, and even though the court said it looked like the school board had violated its policies, the judge could not say that we had 'clear and convincing evidence' that we were likely to win on that issue over the next several months. He said it was messy and he just couldn’t tell at this stage. As such, the judge did not extend the injunction.

"We think we have a strong case that the board violated their own policies ( and the law) in how they handled this whole appointment process. At this point, we intend to move forward with the case,” Edgerly said.