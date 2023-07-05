Boat goes up in flames on Prineville Reservoir; no injuries reported

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire that put up tall black smoke visible for miles destroyed a boat on Prineville Reservoir on Saturday, but the occupants escaped uninjured, authorities said.

Crook County 911 was notified of the boat on fire, just west of the state park, Lt. Mitch Madden said.

Crook County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies were dispatched and found the boat fully engulfed upon arrival, Madden said. All parties were off the boat and uninjured.

Madden said the boat owner reported a large wake had caused his boat to roll. That tipped over an unsecured battery, which arced and set the fuel tanks on fire.

After the fire burned itself out, the hull was towed to the docks and removed from the lake, the lieutenant said.