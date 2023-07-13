Crook County School District bus driver taken off-duty after going in store, leaving kids alone on bus

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Crook County School District bus driver has been taken off-duty and an investigation launched after the driver reportedly went into the Wilco store and left several students unattended on the bus for several minutes without adult supervision.

Here is a note sent to parents by Acting Superintendent Dr. Joel Hoff about what transpired:

"Dear Families,

"Crook County School District is aware of a situation this afternoon that has many parents and community members concerned and upset. We can confirm that one of our bus drivers picked up children from Barnes Butte Elementary, Crook County Middle School, and Crook County High School after summer school programs finished Wednesday afternoon. The route includes a few in-town stops and then heads out to Paulina. The driver allegedly made a stop at Wilco and went inside for several minutes and left children unattended.

"Safety is one of our top priorities as a school district, and we take these situations seriously. Children should never be left unattended without adult supervision while in the care of our school district. The driver will be taken off duty and the school district will open an internal investigation. Our Transportation Manager, Michelle Williams, called the families of every child on that route and acknowledged what happened and explained the steps that will be taken.

"Thank you,

Dr. Joel Hoff, Acting Superintendent"

School district spokesman Jason Carr said the students had said they were left alone for "several minutes" and more specifics would come from the internal investigation.