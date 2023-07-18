Senior Fishing Derby returns to Walton Lake next week

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Ochoco National Forest will be hosting the 28th Annual Ochoco National Forest Senior Fishing Derby on Wednesday, July 26. The derby provides a fun and free morning of fishing and prizes for participants 55 years of age and older.

The annual fishing derby is held at Walton Lake, about 30 miles east of Prineville in the Ochoco National Forest. Registration begins at 7:30 am at the boat ramp and the fishing derby takes place from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

Prizes will be awarded for many categories, including the largest fish by length, the largest fish by weight, the angler who traveled the farthest distance to participate, the oldest participant, and winner of the casting contest. Prizes are graciously donated from local area businesses.

This event is sponsored by Aud & Di Campground Services Inc. and the U.S. Forest Service.