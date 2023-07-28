Seeking ‘stability and unity,’ Crook County School Board names retired Supt. Dr. Duane Yecha as finalist

Will hold public 'meet and greet' on August 3rd, board plans to make appointment August 16th

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County School Board, in a surprise move, announced Friday it has unanimously agreed to consider former Crook County School District superintendent Dr. Duane Yecha of Prineville as a finalist for interim superintendent.

Dr. Yecha retired in 2018 after serving as the head of Crook County Schools for seven years, but remained in the community.

"He was asked to consider serving in the interim position to help bring stability and unity to the school district," the school district announced in a news release from Communications Director Jason Carr, which continues in full below:

The potential appointment of Dr. Yecha came as a surprise. School board members initially solicited and interviewed multiple candidates for the interim superintendent position in a search that attracted significant public interest. Board members commented on the strengths of all the candidates interviewed and expressed appreciation for their interest in the district.

In the end, the board felt it needed a particular leadership style and reached out to Dr. Yecha to gauge his interest. After interviewing him, board members reached a consensus that Dr. Yecha would be the right leader to ensure a smooth start to the new school year and would help bridge the gap and bring the community together.

"Dr. Yecha brings enormous experience to the job. His commitment to the community is obvious, given the choice of him and his wife, Suzy, to continue living here in retirement. His previous seven years at Crook County were marked by success and stability. He is the right man for the moment. I couldn't be happier that he stepped up and that my fellow board members supported him enthusiastically," said school board member Scott Cooper.

"I adore Dr. Yecha, and I appreciate his very strongly voiced commitment to work with the new board to advance its vision for the district. We have a big agenda that we need to work on. Duane will help us review current operations and dig in where we need to make immediate improvements to ensure parents' rights are respected and that children and families in Crook County get the services and respect they need," said newly elected school board member Cheyenne Edgerly.

Board chair Jessica Brumble, vice chair Jennifer Knight, and newly appointed board member Steve Holliday also supported the potential appointment as a sign of unity.

Before finalizing an appointment, the school board wants to ensure the community has time to visit with Dr. Yecha, ask questions, and provide additional feedback. The online community survey sent out last week will remain open, and there will be a meet-and-greet on Thursday, August 3rd. Tentatively, the board will formally appoint Dr. Yecha as interim superintendent for one year at its next meeting on Wednesday, August 16th.

Dr. Yecha says that he is honored to be considered and looks forward to working with many familiar faces and keeping the ship sailing while the school board opens a search for a permanent superintendent.

“On rather short notice, I believe I am being called to serve the school district and community as the interim superintendent for this current school year. If approved, I will answer this unexpected call to the best of my ability because I wish to honor and help the precious students, staff, parents, school board, and community members. Wisdom suggests building from strength, honoring past successes, honoring community expectations, and serving with integrity,” explained Dr. Duane Yecha.

Community Meet-&-Greet

Thursday, August 3rd, 5 pm

School District Office

471 Ochoco Plaza Drive, Prineville

August School Board Meeting

Wednesday, August 16th, 6:30 pm

School District Office

471 Ochoco Plaza Drive, Prineville