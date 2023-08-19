Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Prineville Police Dept. to join others in statewide safety belt enforcement ‘blitz’

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Prineville Police Department will be joining agencies throughout Oregon in a statewide safety belt enforcement “blitz” from Monday, August 21 to Sunday, Sept. 3.

We will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age 2. ODOT crash data for 2021 shows lack of safety belt or child restraint use was a factor in 32% or 119 of a total 377 motor vehicle occupant fatalities.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading nationwide cause of death for children ages 1-12 years old. In 2021, 1,475 children under twelve were injured in Oregon traffic crashes, 16 percent were reported not using a child restraint system.

It is estimated that car seats may increase crash survival by 71% for infants under 1 year old and by up to 59% for toddlers aged 1-4. Booster seats may reduce the chance of nonfatal injury among 4-8 year olds by 45%, compared to safety belts used alone.

In Crook County, if you are in need of a car seat, you can contact the Pregnancy Resource Center at 541-447-2420, or if you need help installing or want your car seat checked for proper installation, contact Crook County Fire and Rescue at 541-447-5011.