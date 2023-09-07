Forest Service funds fight against invasive species on Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River Grassland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The US Forest Service has awarded over $900,000 to fight invasive species in Oregon and Washington. The funding, which is part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will support projects to detect, prevent, eradicate and research invasive species that threaten forests in the two states, including the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River Grasslands.

A majority of the funding, $775,000, will go to Aquatic and Terrestrial Invasive Species Monitoring and Control in the following Oregon National Forests: Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River Grasslands, Malheur, and Siuslaw and the following Washington National Forests: Mt Baker Snoqualmie and Olympic. The funding will support projects to survey for and control invasive species like the emerald ash borer.

Additionally, $133,000 will go to the Washington Invasive Species Council to partner with tribal, federal, state, and local governments, non-profits, and landowners to protect Washington’s Sagebrush Biome through the prevention of movement and establishment of invasive plants and noxious weeds.

“Invasive species pose a serious threat to the nation’s forests and grasslands, and contribute to increased fire risk, the destruction of habitat, and the degradation of water quality,” said Liz Berger, Regional Forester (Acting) for the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Region. “These investments demonstrate our region’s commitments to addressing and preventing the harm caused by invasive species.”

The Forest Service is committed to working with partners to address the threat of invasive species. These investments will help to protect forests in Oregon and Washington from the harmful effects of invasive species.

For more information on where the Forest Service is investing through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address invasive species, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/invasive-species/funded-projects.