Crook County Court opens 30-day nomination period to fill vacancy after Commissioner Jerry Brummer’s resignation

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County Court on Tuesday began the official process of filling the seat recently vacated by Commissioner Jerry Brummer, opening a nomination period through Nov. 9 for those interested in serving in the interim position.

Here's the official notice:

"The Crook County Court hereby gives notice pursuant to Crook County Code 2.08.010 that the County Court will be filling a vacancy in the non-partisan office of one of the County Commissioners (Position No. 1).

"Before a person appointed takes office, the person shall qualify in the same manner as required by law for the office to be filled.

"Registered voters of the County may submit names to the County Court for consideration; however, to be nominated, a member of the County Court must subsequently nominate such person.

"Nominations from registered voters must be received within thirty (30) days of publication of this notice. A person making the nomination must submit a signed statement from the nominee that the nominee is willing to serve.

"Those nominations received by Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. , according to the official clock located in the County Administration Office, will be submitted to the County Court for its consideration.

"Nominations from registered voters may be sent to Sarah.Puerner@crookcountyor.gov, or mailed or dropped off at the County Administration Office at 203 NE Court Street, Prineville, OR 97754.

"The County Court will thereafter schedule a public meeting at which it will decide who to appoint to fill the vacancy,"