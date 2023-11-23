Crook County seeks applicants for open board, committee positions

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County has open board and committee positions for Ag Extension Service District, Budget Committee, Building Code of Appeals, Compensation Committee, Fair Board, Museum Advisory Board, Natural Resource Advisory Committee, Special Transportation Committee, and Vector Control District.

If you are interested in serving on any of these boards, please stop by the County Commissioner’s Office located at 203 NE Court Street, Prineville, OR, or email sarah.puerner@crookcountyor.gov for an application. You can also visit our website at https://co.crook.or.us to download an application.

Deadline to receive applications is 5:00 pm on Friday, December 1,