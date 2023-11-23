Skip to Content
Crook County

Crook County seeks applicants for open board, committee positions

Crook County
By
Published 4:32 PM

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County has open board and committee positions for Ag Extension Service District, Budget Committee, Building Code of Appeals, Compensation Committee, Fair Board, Museum Advisory Board, Natural Resource Advisory Committee, Special Transportation Committee, and Vector Control District.

If you are interested in serving on any of these boards, please stop by the County Commissioner’s Office located at 203 NE Court Street, Prineville, OR, or email sarah.puerner@crookcountyor.gov for an application. You can also visit our website at https://co.crook.or.us to download an application.

Deadline to receive applications is 5:00 pm on Friday, December 1,

Article Topic Follows: Crook County

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content