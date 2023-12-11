Crook County Court chooses Paulina rancher Susan Hermreck to fill vacancy after interviewing 8 applicants

Rancher, planning commission member already had filed to run for full term next May

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County Court interviewed eight applicants for the court vacancy left by Jerry Brummer's resignation and has selected Paulina rancher Susan Hermreck to fill out the rest of his term. She had already filed to run for the seat next year.

The county said in its announcement that the court "diligently proceeded with the selection process for the County Commissioner Position #1, previously held by Jerry Brummer, conducting thorough interviews with eight highly qualified candidates on Thursday, December 7."

"In an extensive and comprehensive assessment, both Judge Crawford and Commissioner Barney have meticulously carried out due diligence, taking into account the candidates' qualifications, experience, and alignment with the needs of Crook County.

"Following these rigorous evaluations, Judge (Seth) Crawford and Commissioner (Brian) Barney have reached a unanimous decision and identified Susan Hermreck as the candidate most suitable for appointment to the vacant County Commissioner Position #1."

Hermreck, a retired rancher from Paulina, has served on the county's planning commission for eight years and also is on the county's Fair Board. Other roles have included serving on the OSU Extension Service Advisory Council and the Crooked River Round-Up Foundation.

The other candidates they interviewed were David Condron, Monty Kurtz, Brian Samp, Greg Barker, Jerry Dean Flegel, Shane Howard and Bryan Iverson.

Hermreck and Samp have already filed to run for the four-year term in next May's primary. The filing deadline is in March.

The announcement continued, "Judge Crawford expressed confidence in Ms. Hermreck's demonstrated capabilities and commitment to the betterment of Crook County, stating, 'Susan Hermreck will be a great fit for this position. She has been an important part of our community and understands the issues that Crook County is facing. I am especially excited for her knowledge of roads and business.'

"Commissioner Barney echoed these sentiments, highlighting Ms. Hermreck's profound insights and vision for the county's future. 'Susan's perspectives, coupled with her extensive experience, make her an outstanding choice to contribute to the growth and progress of Crook County,' said Commissioner Barney.

"The Crook County Court anticipates formalizing the appointment of Susan Hermreck to the County Commissioner Position #1 at their regular meeting December 19, pending standard procedures and administrative formalities.

"The County Court was impressed with all candidates and would like to thank them for their interest in the position and community and hope they will seek other open positions to serve Crook County," the announcement said.

For more information or inquiries, please contact Sarah Puerner, Executive Assistant/Communications Officer at 541-447-6555 or sarah.puerner@crookcountyor.gov