Crook County Sheriff’s Office invites participants in its ninth Citizen’s Academy

The Crook County Sheriff's Office says it will be accepting applications for their ninth Citizen's Academy, beginning February 7th through May 1st. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older with no criminal background. The application process closes January 12th.

Topics to be covered include; Office of the Sheriff, Pathway to a deputy sheriff, Civil process, Patrol Division, Corrections Division, Community Corrections Division, DUII Investigations, Use of Force, CERT, Firearm safety, Criminal Law, and Crook County Fire & Rescue.

To date, the Crook County Sheriff's Office has graduated close to 200 citizens and has seen positive results from past graduates, such as forming committees for the new jail and courthouse. Past graduates have also been instrumental in raising funds for their K-9 program. The class is instructed by deputies from the Crook County Sheriff's Office and other community partners/law enforcement agencies.

If you are interested in attending the Citizen's Academy, please contact the Sheriff's Office (541-447-6398) for more information or an application.