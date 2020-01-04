Alfalfa fire destroys trailers, ignites propane tanks

Deschutes County

Fire chief says propane, fuel containers ignited about 17 explosions

ALFALFA, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fire destroyed two fifth-wheel trailers and a log outbuilding in Alfalfa on Saturday, also igniting more than a dozen small explosions of numerous propane bottles and fuel containers on the property, an official said.

Alfalfa Fire District crews were dispatched around noon to the reported structure fire in the 25000 block of Bachelor Lane, about 10 miles east of Bend, Fire Chief Chad LaVallee said.

Engine crews arrived to find the two mobile homes and outbuilding ablaze, he said.

The numerous propane tanks and fuel cells set off about 17 "smaller explosions" and hampered initial firefighting efforts, LaVallee said. However, crews still were able to quickly knock down the fire and ensure no other structures were threatened.

There were no occupants inside the trailers or outbuilding at the time of the fire, the fire chief said. The cause of the fire was under investigation. he said, and the initial damage estimate totaled $15,000.

LaVallee said an apparent hoarding situation made it difficult to find the containers, some of which were buried under other items.

He also said Red Cross disaster aid was not needed, as it was not the primary residence for the property owners.