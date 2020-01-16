Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement team seeks focus group members

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are a lot of questions surrounding what is legal or illegal regarding the possession, use, and cultivation of marijuana in Oregon.

The Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement (DCIME) program is a partnership between the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the Bend Police Department, and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office to address illegal marijuana activity in Deschutes County.

The DCIME team is looking for 20 volunteers to participate in a public focus group on Feb. 12. Focus group participants will assist in providing insight into the community’s current level of awareness and knowledge on legal and illegal marijuana activity.

Participant feedback will also contribution to the development of the tools and resources needed to help residents gain a better understanding of what is or is not legal related to marijuana, and what to do if residents suspect illegal activity.

Public Focus Group Meeting

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Time: 1:30 – 3:30 PM

Location: Deschutes County Services Building, DeArmond Conference Room (1st Floor)

1300 NW Wall St., Bend, OR 97703

To participate in the focus group, please register through the QR code or the link below by 2/7/2020. https://www.cognitoforms.com/DeschutesCounty2/GeneralPublicFocusGroupRegistration