Canal Blvd.-Helmholtz Way intersection improvement project begins

Deschutes County

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Work began Monday on a project to improve the intersection of SW Canal Boulevard and Helmholtz Way south of Redmond, Deschutes County officials said.

The project will include constructing a left-turn lane for northbound Canal Boulevard at the intersection, as well as illumination, striping, delineation and signing improvements.

The $797,000 project will be constructed by the county’s contractor, High Desert Aggregate and Paving, Inc. The project is anticipated to be completed by June.

County officials said road users should use caution and anticipate single-lane closures and delays in the project area during project construction.

Additionally, Helmholtz Way will be temporarily closed at the intersection beginning March 18 for three weeks.

More information regarding these closures will be released before the closures occur, and detour routes will be provided. Visit deschutes.org/news or TripCheck.com for current project traffic information.

For more project information, contact Cody Smith, County Engineer for Deschutes County Road Department, at (541) 322-7113.