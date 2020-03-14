DCSO seeks public’s help to find DRW dog theft suspect

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County sheriff's deputies turned to the public for help in finding a 3-year-old border collie and the man who apparently stole him Friday morning in Deschutes River Woods, south of Bend.

According to deputies, between 8:30 and 9 a.m., a white Ford four-door pickup truck was seen pulling up to a home near the intersection of Baker Road and Sioux Lane.

The pickup's driver, described as a tall white male adult wearing a baseball cap, got out of the truck and put the dog, Riley, in the pickup, then got back in and drove east on Baker Road, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.

DOG THEFT FROM DESCHUTES RIVER WOODS; SOUTH OF BENDThe Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help... Posted by Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Oregon on Friday, March 13, 2020

Deputies said they had no further information about the suspect or vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to call county non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911, reference case No. 20-68819.