Deschutes Public Library locations to close for 2-plus weeks

Deschutes County

Due dates for library materials to be extended

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- All Deschutes Public Library locations will close for 2-plus weeks, starting Monday evening, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the library board decided late Saturday afternoon.

Here's the full statement issued by the library system:

March 14, 2020 (Bend, Oregon) — Deschutes Public Library takes the health and safety of our staff and community seriously and is committed to doing all we can to protect our customers and staff.

In light of recent developments, all Deschutes Public Library locations will close to the public at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16. The plan is for a tentative reopening date of April 1. Library material due dates will be extended to an appropriate date following re-opening.

“This is not a decision we take lightly,” said library director Todd Dunkelberg. “Following discussions with regional health authorities, we feel this is the best and most proactive step to take to ensure we are doing our part to support our first responders and local medical community while protecting our region’s medically vulnerable populations.”

While all locations will be closed, Deschutes Public Library offers a wealth of free online resources that the public can access from home or anywhere they happen to be with an internet connection, including eBooks and audio books, streaming movies and television shows, digital magazines and music, information databases, and more. The library is increasing its collection of digital materials, such as eBooks and digital audiobooks, during this time. Visit www.deschuteslibrary.org/books/downloads for more information about digital resources, and www.deschuteslibrary.org/about/news/news?NewsID=8273 to explore more of what’s available online.

During the closure, library staff will work to provide online tutorials to help customers learn how to access the digital resources available to them, and will livestream via Facebook select programs that were originally planned to take place in the libraries (www.facebook.com/deschuteslibrary). Story time videos for young children will also be available beginning March 18 on the library’s kids’ page (www.deschuteslibrary.org/kids). If the public has questions about their library card account, our online services, or anything else, they can phone their local library between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone numbers for each library location can be found at www.deschuteslibrary.org/about/libraries/

With the closure, the library is currently operating at Level 3 of its public health management plan, which includes the following protocols:

Libraries will be closed to the public

Cleaning protocols will be reviewed and certain heavy use areas targeted for additional deep cleaning

Material due dates will be extended to an appropriate date following re-opening

Staff will be advised how to assist customers with questions or services during closure

For additional health and safety information, visit: