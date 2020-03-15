Bend family stuck in snow rescued east of La Pine

Deschutes County

Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue used tracked ATV ARgo

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend family of five was heading to La Pine on Finley Butte Road Saturday evening when their four-wheel-drive Jeep Wrangler got stuck in the snow in Lake County, prompting a rescue effort by Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue.

SAR received a mutual aid request around 6:20 p.m. from the Lake County Sheriff's Office about the five motorists stuck in the snow on Forest Service Road 22, also known as Finley Butte Road, about 16 miles east of La Pine, according to Deputy Joshua Westfall, assistant search and rescue coordinator.

Lake County advised they were unable to respond and sought help from DCSO SAR, Westfall said.

The 48-year-old Bend man and four family members had left on the trip with food, water, a cellphone charger and plenty of fuel, the deputy said.

But when they befcame stuck, they tried calling for a tow truck, without success. Westfall said they also tried to walk out several miles to another vehicle that was driving the 22 Road from La Pine to get them, but they were unable to do so, leading to the 911 call.

Based on that information, SAR volunteers headed six miles down the road, where they deployed in their tracked ATV called Argo, Westfall said. They then traveled east another 10 miles to the SUV's location, reaching them about 9:45 p.m.

The uninjured family was given a ride to the La Pine area, where other family members were waiting for them.

"This winter, numerous motorists have attempted to travel on FS 22 Road or other forest roads near it, ultimately becoming stuck and calling for assistance," Westfall said in a news release.

The deputy said the sheriff's office "recommends limiting travel on these roads until snowpack recedes significantly. If you find yourself having to travel these roads this time of year, be sure to bring appropriate vehicles, equipment including a shovel, lighting, clothing, blankets, food, water, navigation and communication devices."