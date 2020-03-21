DCSO seeks seek info, suspects in powerful explosion east of Sisters

Deschutes County

Shook windows a mile away, left couch frame hanging from power lines

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies are looking for whoever detonated an explosion Saturday on county-owned property east of Sisters that was powerful enough to rattle windows a mile away and leave a metal couch frame hanging from power lines 20-plus feet in the air.

Around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, county 911 dispatchers received a report of a loud explosion in the 68000 block of Fryrear Road, east of Sisters, sheriff’s Lt. Mike Biondi said.

Deputies and Cloverdale Fire Department personnel responded to the area and found debris strewn about the undeveloped county property and the couch frame hanging from the power lines, Biondi said.

An investigation found that someone had detonated an explosive device that blew up a mattress and couch, launching the couch frame into the air, where it hung up on power lines 20 to 30 feet high, the lieutenant said.

A resident about a mile away reported the blast shook the windows of their home, Biondi said, but no significant power outages occurred.

A white, late-model full-sized Chevy or GMC pickup was seen leaving the area. It was described as lifted, with off-road tires, and possibly had out-of-state license plates, Biondi said. It was occupied by a while male and a female with long, dark hair that were believed to be in their 30s.

An Oregon State Police bomb technician responded and investigated at the scene, while a Central Electric Cooperative crew removed the frame from the power lines.

Biondi said the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911, reference case No. 20-70067.