DCSO urges avoiding risky recreation, travel during outbreak

Deschutes County

Sheriff Nelson: 'Be careful and take the extra steps to do so safely.'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office on Friday urged that people who head outdoors for recreation amid the COVID-19 outbreak not take part in high-risk activities or travel in snowy backcountry areas that could lead to the necessity of rescue operations.

Here's their statement:

We are currently seeing many people turn to the outdoors for recreation and exercise right now, which is allowed by Governor Brown’s executive order 20-12. We understand that the ability to be outside and exercising helps maintain our mental and physical health during these trying times.

This increased outdoor recreation has recently led to numerous lost and/or stuck motorists on snow-packed forest roads as well as lost hikers, snowshoers and snowmobilers.

The majority of our search and rescue missions are carried out by our DCSO SAR Volunteers. They are selfless heroes who like everyone else across the nation are prioritizing their own health and the needs of their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you get lost or injured and require SAR assistance, you are placing the SAR volunteers in a position where they may have to break social distancing requirements to rescue you. You may be potentially taking the SAR volunteers out of the rotation should quarantine protocols become necessary.

During this already difficult time, we request all outdoor users not take part in high-risk activities. These activities include backpacking, climbing, backcountry skiing and snowmobiling, or any other activity that puts you at risk for potential rescue.

Please stay on well-established trails, do not go alone, tell a responsible person the details of your plan, and take extra supplies in case of an emergency (The Ten Essentials). You will also be relying upon an already stressed health care system should you be injured, which will divert fire and hospital resources away from their pandemic response.

Additionally, avoid traveling on snow-packed forest roads right now, as snow depths are hard to determine at times and manageable turn around points can be rare.

Sheriff L. Shane Nelson states: “Please do your part to keep yourself, your family, and our community safe. We are all in this together, to do our part to lessen the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you choose to go outside to exercise and recreate right now, we want you to be conservative and take the extra steps to do so safely.”