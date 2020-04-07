ODOT warns cyclists, others: Stay off McKenzie Pass Hwy.

Deschutes County

Plow crews at work; nine feet of snow to remove

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning cyclists and others to stay away from the Old McKenzie Highway west of Sisters as crews plow and remove heavy snowfall.

ODOT spokesman Peter Murphy said Tuesday warning signs are posted at the gate outside of Sisters.

"These signs are posted for the safety of everyone," he said, "and ignoring them presents risks to themselves and the operators of the heavy equipment transiting the highway."

Murphy said crews are encountering nine feet of snow below Windy Point and there’s a reported 105 inches at Obsidian Trailhead.

"This will take some time for ODOT to remove, and bicyclists (and others) are prohibited while our plowing work is underway," Murphy said.