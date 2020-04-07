Skip to Content
Deschutes County
Published 3:48 pm

ODOT warns cyclists, others: Stay off McKenzie Pass Hwy.

Old McKenzie Hwy. snow depth ODOT 47
ODOT
Several feet of snow is being removed by ODOT crews from the Old McKenzie Highway
ODOT plowing Old McKenzie Hwy. 47
ODOT
ODOT crews are busy plowing several feet of snow from the Old McKenzie Hwy. west of Sisters
Old McKenzie Hwy. closure barricade 47
ODOT
The Old McKenzie Highway west of Sisters is closed to all traffic as snow-plowing operations continue

Plow crews at work; nine feet of snow to remove

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning cyclists and others to stay away from the Old McKenzie Highway west of Sisters as crews plow and remove heavy snowfall.

ODOT spokesman Peter Murphy said Tuesday warning signs are posted at the gate outside of Sisters.

"These signs are posted for the safety of everyone," he said, "and ignoring them presents risks to themselves and the operators of the heavy equipment transiting the highway."

Murphy said crews are encountering nine feet of snow below Windy Point and there’s a reported 105 inches at Obsidian Trailhead.

"This will take some time for ODOT to remove, and bicyclists (and others) are prohibited while our plowing work is underway," Murphy said.

