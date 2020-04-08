Deschutes County may fine up to $1,000 a day for short-term rental violations

Deschutes County

Or could face criminal prosecution as Class C misdemeanor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners determined Monday how the county will enforce its recent order prohibiting short-term rental stays of less than 30 days in rural, unincorporated areas of the county.

The order, which is intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by limiting non-essential travel, does not apply to short-term rentals in the cities of Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters. It includes short-term rentals in Black Butte Ranch, Eagle Crest, Pronghorn, Sunriver, Tetherow and other rentals in the rural, unincorporated areas of the county.

Effective Friday, renters and property owners who violate the short-term rental order may be subject to either criminal prosecution as a Class C misdemeanor under a public health order or a civil code enforcement penalty of up to $1,000 per day.

The civil code enforcement penalty can be imposed against adults renting a property and/or adults with an ownership interest (other than a security interest) in the rental property.

“We want to make sure to get the word out to property owners,” said County Commissioner Patti Adair. “Working together, we are encouraging education and immediate voluntary compliance to avoid the imposition of penalties.”

The short-term rental order does not prohibit reservations needed for permitted essential travel, including reservations needed for health, safety or employment.

If neighbors have a known violation related to the continued use of short-term rentals to large groups or gatherings, they can call (541) 693-6911 to report the violation. Complaints will be reviewed by the appropriate local law enforcement agency and investigated if necessary.

Penalties will remain in effect until May 15, unless sooner terminated or extended by board order.