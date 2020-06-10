Deschutes commissioners consider declaring state of severe drought

Deschutes County

Precipitation and snowpack levels are lower than average this time of year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners on Wednesday were considering a declaration of severe drought in the county, following up on area irrigators' request that Gov. Kate Brown take similar action.

The letter sent to the governor by the Deschutes Basin Board of Control asks the governor issue an executive order, declaring drought in Deschutes County.

The Deschutes Basin Board of Control is comprised of eight irrigation districts in Central Oregon. A declaration of drought would allow irrigators to access emergency supplies, such as groundwater, or transfer water from other areas.

Drought status would also allow farmers to use crop insurance. Federal and state drought assistance programs could also become available with the governor’s emergency declaration.

As of Wednesday, current snowpack (snow-water content) in the Upper Deschutes and Crooked River basin is at 34% of average for this time of year and precipitation is at 77% of average, according to the USDA SNOTEL system.

The most recent drought declaration by Brown in Deschutes County was in April 2015.

