Long-planned resort west of Redmond still faces hurdles, critics

Deschutes County

Conservation groups say adding another resort will hurt fish and wildlife

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon conservation groups are still pushing back against long-delayed plans for a destination resort west of Redmond near Cline Falls.

At last Wednesday’s meeting of Deschutes County commissioners, administrative approval of a site plan review for the Phase A golf course at the Thornburgh Resort was appealed by Central Oregon LandWatch and county resident Nunzie Gould.

Deschutes County currently has nine destination resorts -- Black Butte Ranch, Brasada Ranch, Eagle Crest, Mount Bachelor Village, Pronghorn, Riverhouse on the Deschutes, Seventh Mountain, Sunriver and Tetherow.

The first phase of developing the Thornburgh Resort, which was first proposed about 15 years ago, would include 192 single-family homes, 37 overnight lodging units, private roads and other resort amenities.

The resort also has plans for artificial lakes.

The debate over proposed destination resorts in the county has been waged off and on for decades.

