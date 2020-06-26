Skip to Content
Deschutes National Forest to resume charging fees at day-use sites

Was suspended while visitor services were not provided

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting next Monday, the Deschutes National Forest will again be charging fees at day-use sites, including trailheads, boat ramps, staging areas and picnic areas.

Day-use fees were suspended when the sites first opened in May because visitor services were not being provided.

The Forest Service is now providing services at these sites, so day-use fees are reinstated as of Monday.

A table of open day-use sites is attached to this press release and also can be found on the Deschutes National Forest website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home

How to Get a Pass

Visitors may purchase a day-use pass for $5 at the day-use site or online. In lieu of a day-use pass, visitors may use a Northwest Forest Pass, which can be purchased for $35 online or from a vendor in Central Oregon. 

The Forest Service suggests that if someone expects to visit more than seven Forest Service day-use sites across Oregon and Washington in a year, the Northwest Forest Pass is more convenient option than day-use passes.

Visitors are encouraged to buy a Northwest Forest Pass from a vendor because of limited access to many Forest Service offices due to COVID-19. A list of Central Oregon vendors is attached to this press release and is located on the Deschutes National Forest website at this link: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd757186.pdf    

Northwest Forest Passes and Interagency Passes can also be purchased on-line at https://store.usgs.gov/forest-pass .

Day-use passes can be purchased on-line and printed at home from this link: www.discovernw.org/mm5/merchant.mvc?screen=PROD&product_code=20281

While recreating on the national forest, visitors are asked to follow responsible recreation practices. Responsible recreation practices include:

  • Maintain at least six feet distancing from others and respect other people on trails.
  • Alert other trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass.
  • Pack out your trash and leave with everything brought in. Pack it in, pack it out
  • Pack out used toilet paper (use a small plastic bag) and bury human waste at least 8 inches deep. 

For more information, please contact one of the Deschutes National Forest’s Ranger District offices.

