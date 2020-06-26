Deschutes National Forest to resume charging fees at day-use sites

Deschutes County

Was suspended while visitor services were not provided

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting next Monday, the Deschutes National Forest will again be charging fees at day-use sites, including trailheads, boat ramps, staging areas and picnic areas.

Day-use fees were suspended when the sites first opened in May because visitor services were not being provided.

The Forest Service is now providing services at these sites, so day-use fees are reinstated as of Monday.

A table of open day-use sites is attached to this press release and also can be found on the Deschutes National Forest website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home

How to Get a Pass

Visitors may purchase a day-use pass for $5 at the day-use site or online. In lieu of a day-use pass, visitors may use a Northwest Forest Pass, which can be purchased for $35 online or from a vendor in Central Oregon.

The Forest Service suggests that if someone expects to visit more than seven Forest Service day-use sites across Oregon and Washington in a year, the Northwest Forest Pass is more convenient option than day-use passes.

Visitors are encouraged to buy a Northwest Forest Pass from a vendor because of limited access to many Forest Service offices due to COVID-19. A list of Central Oregon vendors is attached to this press release and is located on the Deschutes National Forest website at this link: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd757186.pdf

Northwest Forest Passes and Interagency Passes can also be purchased on-line at https://store.usgs.gov/forest-pass .

Day-use passes can be purchased on-line and printed at home from this link: www.discovernw.org/mm5/merchant.mvc?screen=PROD&product_code=20281

While recreating on the national forest, visitors are asked to follow responsible recreation practices. Responsible recreation practices include:

Maintain at least six feet distancing from others and respect other people on trails.

Alert other trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass.

Pack out your trash and leave with everything brought in. Pack it in, pack it out

Pack out used toilet paper (use a small plastic bag) and bury human waste at least 8 inches deep.

For more information, please contact one of the Deschutes National Forest’s Ranger District offices.