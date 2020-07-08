Night paving work planned soon on South Century Drive

Deschutes County

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Road Department has started work on a project to pave South Century Drive between U.S. Highway 97 and Venture Lane, with night work coming up soon.

The project includes paving of South Century Drive from US 97 to Venture Lane and pedestrian ramp and shared-use path improvements near the Abbott Drive roundabout and Venture Lane intersection.

Pedestrian ramp and shared-use path improvement work is presently underway. Paving work on South Century Drive will begin in the evening on Sunday, July 19. Paving work will take place at night, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., and is expected to be completed by the early morning of Friday, July 24.

Road users should anticipate lane closures and delays during project work hours and are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.

Pedestrians and cyclists should anticipate closures of certain routes during pedestrian ramp and shared-use path work. Temporary pedestrian access routes and detours will be provided and designated during these closures.

"The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community," the county announcement said.

"We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites. Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate physical distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites."

For more information, contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.