Deschutes County seeks applicants for new Facility Project Review Committee

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is accepting applications for its new Facility Project Review Committee. The committee will provide recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on pending and upcoming county building and facility projects, as requested by the board.

The committee will provide recommendations in the following areas: development options and alternative solutions, conceptual proposals, project scope, cost estimates and cost, contracting methodology, and value engineering. The committee may also be asked to provide feedback and recommendations on whether to build, remodel, buy or lease a facility.

The Board will assign projects for review based on the projected costs (in general, projects over $200,000) and projects that are challenging, critical, or high profile. Projects will be limited to those that being considered or planned by the County. Projects will not include private development or projects from other governmental entities.

Examples of possible projects include the expansion of the Adult Parole and Probation building, future Deschutes County Circuit Courthouse expansion, and acquisition or building of a Redmond Hub.

The county is seeking applicants with a wide variety of backgrounds, including people with the following experience: general contracting, architecture, real estate, commercial building cost estimating, developer, and public sector project management.

Deputy County Administrator Erik Kropp said he expects the committee to include 7 – 10 members, which will be approved by the Board of County Commissioners. The committee will likely meet quarterly, as needed. Meetings are expected to be held in Bend at the Deschutes County Services Center.

To apply, visit www.deschutes.org/jobs. Applications will be accepted until August 9.

For more information about the committee, please contact Erik Kropp at (541) 388-6584 or by email at erik.kropp@deschutes.org.