Swimmer’s itch reported at Suttle Lake

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Swimmer's itch, a skin rash that is caused by a very small parasitic worm, has been reported at Suttle Lake, northwest of Sisters.

The free-swimming parasites burrow into the skin and die, causing the rash, Deschutes National Forest officials said this week.

"It is neither dangerous nor contagious, but can be very uncomfortable," the announcement said.

Forest Service officials said the most important preventative measure is to rub down very briskly with a towel immediately after leaving the water. Showering shortly after leaving the water also may help..

Within minutes to days after swimming, you may experience tingling, burning, or itching of the skin. Small reddish pimples appear within 12 hours. Pimples may develop into small blisters.

Itching may last up to a week or more, but will gradually go away. Most cases of swimmer's itch do not require medical attention, officials said.

More info: https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/swimmersitch/index.html