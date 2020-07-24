Deschutes County weekly road construction update: July 26-August 1

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's Deschutes County's weekly road construction update for the week of July 26-August 1:

Sisemore Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project (Tumalo Area) - Concrete repair work will continue at the Sisemore Road Bridge.

Closure Information – Sisemore Road is closed at the bridge site and is expected to remain closed until September 30, 2020. Road users should utilize the marked detour via Collins Road and Couch Market Road to avoid the project area.

South Century Drive: US 97 to Venture Lane Project (Sunriver Area) – Striping and delineation work will take place Monday and Tuesday nights, July 27-28, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Closure Information – Road users should anticipate lane closures and delays during project work hours and are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.

Chip Seal - Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing in the following areas next week:

City of Sisters

Three Creeks Road

Harrington Loop Road

Closure Information – Road users should anticipate delays and single lane closures controlled by flaggers during work hours. Work hours are typically 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday - Thursday.

The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites.

Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate physical distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites.

