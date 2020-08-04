30 years after Bend’s destructive Awbrey Hall Fire, ‘defensible space’ is key

Deschutes County

22 homes lost to arson; fuels reduction projects part of the landscape, now

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Tuesday, the 30th anniversary of Bend's destructive Awbrey Hall Fire, came another small but telling reminder of how Central Oregon residents and governments have been working ever since to reduce the wildfire threat to area homes.

Deschutes County announced it has allocated $20,000 in grants to fund fuel reduction projects in an effort to reduce wildfire risk in the county.

The fuel reduction discretionary grants are intended to help communities with short-term projects related to reducing fuels and improving defensible space in Deschutes County. Applicants must be working at a neighborhood or community scale to be eligible for the grants.

A community may receive a maximum of $2,000 and award amounts will be dependent on how well the applicant meets the county’s criteria.

Thirty years ago Tuesday, shortly before sunset, the Awbrey Hall Fire erupted, destroying 22 homes. The wind-whipped fire blackened nearly 3,500 acres and spread six miles in 10 hours, threatening subdivisions along Bend’s Westside.

Investigators at first believed the cause was an abandoned campfire that spread from Shevlin Park, due to items found there.

But six years later, Aaron Groshong, the owner of Wildcat Firefighting Services, was accused of arson in connection with Awbrey Hall and seven other fires in the area and was suspected of numerous more. He was convicted in another fire and spent 18 months in prison.

In 1996, the lightning-sparked Skeleton Fire in the Sundance subdivision southeast of Bend destroyed 19 houses and burned almost 18,000 acres.

Those and many other destructive fires over the years have spurred major efforts to lessen the danger for homes in the "wildland-urban interface," and have made "defensible space" a common term, also making efforts to remove wildfire fuels a priority for many.

The 2014 Two Bulls Fire that also prompted evacuations and threatened Bend's west side was called likely arson by officials in the days after, but no arrests have ever been announced.

Just last week, U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officials said they would investigate three recent wildfires in the La Pine area as possible arson.

The fires include: the Rosland Road Fire, which was reported around 2 p.m. July 18, near Newberry Estates and contained at 393 acres; the Finley Fire, which was reported at 2:30 p.m. July 8, about two miles east of La Pine and contained at 45 acres, and the Paulina Lake Fire, which was reported at 1 p.m. July 5 about six miles northeast of La Pine and contained at 48 acres.

