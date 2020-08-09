Deschutes County weekly road construction update: August 9-15

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's Deschutes County's weekly road construction update for the week of August 9-15.

Old Bend Redmond Highway/Tumalo Road Intersection Improvement (Tumalo Area) – Road work for construction of the roundabout will begin August 10. Work will be performed outside of the existing roadway. Trucks and equipment will be frequently entering and exiting via construction access points throughout the project area. Closure Information – Road users should use caution and anticipate single lane closures controlled by flaggers and pilot car intermittently during work hours. Work hours are typically 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Sisemore Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project (Tumalo Area) - Concrete repair work will continue at the Sisemore Road Bridge. The existing bridge deck will be removed to begin repair of the interior concrete and the bridge drainage system. Closure Information – Sisemore Road is closed at the bridge site and is expected to remain closed until September 30, 2020. Road users should utilize the marked detour via Collins Road and Couch Market Road to avoid the project area.

Chip Seal - Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads this week:

Rickard Road

Jennings Road

Groff Road

Bobcat Road

Walton Road

Collins Road

Closure Information – Road users should anticipate delays and single lane closures controlled by flaggers during work hours. Work hours are typically 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday to Thursday.

The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites.

Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate physical distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites. For more information, please call the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.