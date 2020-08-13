S. Deschutes County trespass dispute leads to dog’s fatal shooting, charges against 2

Deschutes County

DCSO deputies say attacking pit bull was shot, killed in self-defense

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A trespassing dispute in the Fall River area south of Bend Wednesday night led to the shooting death of a dog, in self-defense, and charges against two La Pine women, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a dispute involving gunfire in the 14000 block of South Century Drive, Lt. William Bailey said.

Deputies responding o the scene learned a man and woman involved in the incident had left in a white pickup truck, heading toward Sunriver, Bailey said.

A Sunriver Police officer found the truck a few minutes later on South Century Drive, and was joined minutes later by a sheriff’s deputy and Oregon State Police trooper.

Jessica Sunderman, 19, and Dakota Pyatt, 23, were in the pickup, along with a deceased pit bull.

An investigation determined that the two women had been walking their dog near South Century Drive when they were contacted by a property owner and told they were trespassing on private property, Bailey said.

Sunderman walked farther onto the property to approach and argue with a female property owner, the lieutenant said. A physical altercation ensued when Sunderman attacked the woman, Bailey said. Another man on the property tried to intervene, he said, and Pyatt began arguing with him.

During the dispute, the two women’s pit bull attacked the man, who was armed with a pistol and fired several rounds at the dog, killing it, Bailey said.

Sunderman and Pyatt were arrested by criminal citation, Sunderman on fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespass charges, and Pyatt on a second-degree trespass charge.

Bailey said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the incident. The investigation is continuing and more charges are being considered, he said.