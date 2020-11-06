Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Nov. 8-14

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Nov. 8-14.

Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place Intersection Improvement (Tumalo Area) – Work will begin to construct the temporary bypass detour. Trucks and equipment will be frequently entering and exiting via construction access points throughout the project area. Closure Information – Road users should use caution and anticipate single lane closures controlled by flaggers during work hours.

– Work will begin to construct the temporary bypass detour. Trucks and equipment will be frequently entering and exiting via construction access points throughout the project area. Closure Information – Road users should use caution and anticipate single lane closures controlled by flaggers during work hours. Old Bend Redmond Highway/Tumalo Road Intersection Improvement (Tumalo Area) – Permanent seeding and final cleanup work will be taking place. The roundabout is now full opened. Closure Information – Road users should use caution and anticipate single lane closures controlled by flaggers during work hours.

– Permanent seeding and final cleanup work will be taking place. The roundabout is now full opened. Closure Information – Road users should use caution and anticipate single lane closures controlled by flaggers during work hours. Sisemore Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project (Tumalo Area) - The Contractor will pave the wearing surface on the bridge and road approaches. Closure Information – Sisemore Road is closed at the bridge site and is expected to remain closed until November 13, 2020. Road users should utilize the marked detour via Collins Road and Couch Market Road to avoid the project area.

- The Contractor will pave the wearing surface on the bridge and road approaches. Closure Information – Sisemore Road is closed at the bridge site and is expected to remain closed until November 13, 2020. Road users should utilize the marked detour via Collins Road and Couch Market Road to avoid the project area. Dynamic Speed Feedback Systems (Bend Area) – Work will take place on Deschutes Market Road, Skyliners Road, Cline Falls Highway and Crooked River Drive to install dynamic speed feedback systems. Closure Information – Road users should use caution and anticipate single lane closures controlled by flaggers with minor delays.

– Work will take place on Deschutes Market Road, Skyliners Road, Cline Falls Highway and Crooked River Drive to install dynamic speed feedback systems. Closure Information – Road users should use caution and anticipate single lane closures controlled by flaggers with minor delays. North Sewer Interceptor Project (Bend Area) – Work on the City of Bend’s sewer extension project will occur on Deschutes Market Road to complete the sewer line crossing. Closure Information – Single lane closures will be in place 24 hours per day, controlled by a temporary traffic signal. Road users should use caution and expect delays.

The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites.

Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate physical distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites.



