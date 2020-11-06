Deschutes County seeks applicants for arts and culture grants

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners’ application process for its Arts & Culture grants program is now open.

This marks the third year that Deschutes County will offer this grant opportunity, which is designed to increase arts and culture opportunities and make arts and culture education available to Deschutes County residents.

A total of $20,000 will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations. Last year, 12 groups were selected for grants ranging from $900 to $2,500. Funding is supplied by the county’s portion of proceeds from video lottery gaming.

Eligible applicants are local non-profit organizations with programs or projects that meet the following criteria:

• Seek to increase arts and culture opportunities in Deschutes County

• Make arts and culture education available to Deschutes County residents

Organizations interested in being considered can apply online at www.deschutes.org/grants. Applications are due by 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.