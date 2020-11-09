Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road to close Thursday morning

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Road Department said Monday it plans to close the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road for the winter at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The Cascade Lakes Highway will be closed west of Mount Bachelor between the snow gates at Dutchman Flat and Deschutes Bridge at the intersection with Forest Service Road 4270.

Paulina Lake Road will be closed at the ten-mile Sno-Park Park gate, which will restrict access to Paulina and East Lake.

Both facilities will remain closed through the winter and will be targeted for reopening prior to Memorial Day, weather permitting.

For additional information, contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.