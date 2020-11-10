Murdock Trust grant to help Sunriver observatory double in size, allow more visitors

Deschutes County

Two-phase expansion planned; record visitors seen despite COVID-19

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) — The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust recently granted $250,000 to help expand the Oregon Observatory at Sunriver, which is doubling its footprint next year to accommodate more visitors, even during COVID-19 restrictions.

“One of the signs of an impactful community resource is a steady increase in demand and attendance. Over the decades, we have been pleased to see organizations like The Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory that consistently provide such an inspiring, engaging educational environment that audience and attendance demand outpaces their capacity,” said Steve Moore, executive director of the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

“We are excited to play a small role in helping grow the capacity of the Center so that more individuals, students and families have access to their valuable programming.”

The grant to Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory reflects the Murdock Trust’s continued investment in the Pacific Northwest, having donated more than $1 billion to nonprofits that serve the Pacific Northwest since 1975.

The facility is undergoing a two-phase expansion. Funds from the Murdock Trust will support phase one, which includes doubling the size of the observatory to serve more visitors, including those who come on vacation or K-12 field trips.

At night, visitors can observe stars, plants and other deep sky objects. During the day, the observatory has equipment for observing the sun. In the future, the expansion will also allow the center to expand its program with universities, who will be able to manipulate telescopes remotely for research.

“We’re grateful to have support from the Murdock Trust to expand our observatory and create the space we serve visitors, students and researchers,” said Abby Rowland, executive director of the Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory.

The center expects to break ground on the observatory expansion project in the spring of 2021 and to reopen the observatory in early fall.

The center is still raising funds for phase two of their project, which is to expand the education building and Discovery Center. The center overall was designed and built to serve 10,000 visitors annually but sees about five times that.

Despite COVID-19, 2020 was a record summer in terms of visitors coming to the center, who were accommodated with private group experiences to meet state requirements on distancing.

About M. J. Murdock Charitable Trust

The Murdock Trust, created by the will of the late Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock, provides grants to organizations in five states of the Pacific Northwest—Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington—that seek to strengthen the region’s educational, spiritual and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways. Since its inception in 1975, the Trust has awarded more than 6,700 grants totaling more than $1 billion. For more information, find the Murdock Trust on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and on our website.