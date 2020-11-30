Forest Service looking for vandals who defaced pictographs west of Bend

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officials reached out for the public’s help Monday to find whoever recently vandalized some rock art pictographs west of Bend.

The vandalism to tribal pictographs in the undisclosed area was recently discovered and appears to have happened within the past month, Deschutes National Forest Public Information Officer Jean Nelson-Dean said.

They are asking the public for any information or tips that could assist in the ongoing investigation.

People who could help are asked to call the Forest Service’s tip line at 541-383-5717 and leave any information that could help officials identify a possible suspect or suspects, Nelson-Dean said.