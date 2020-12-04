Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Dec. 6-12

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Dec. 6-12.

Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place Intersection Improvement (Tumalo Area) – Earthwork, trenching and electrical conduit installation will take place. Closure Information – Tumalo Road traffic will be traveling on a temporary bypass road around the north side of the intersection. Speeds have been reduced to 25 MPH through the work zone. Three Sisters Adventist Christian School access will be maintained via the adjacent driveway to the east.

Earthwork, trenching and electrical conduit installation will take place. Closure Information – Tumalo Road traffic will be traveling on a temporary bypass road around the north side of the intersection. Speeds have been reduced to 25 MPH through the work zone. Three Sisters Adventist Christian School access will be maintained via the adjacent driveway to the east. Johnson Road Curve Warning Signs Project (Tumalo Area) – Work will resume between Tumalo Reservoir Road and Shevlin Park Road to install new curve warning signs. Closure Information – Road users should use caution and anticipate single lane closures controlled by flaggers along Johnson Road.

The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites.

Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate physical distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites.



