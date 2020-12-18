Deschutes County road construction report: Week of Dec. 20-26

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's weekly road construction report for the week of Dec. 20-26.

Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place Intersection Improvement (Deschutes Area) – The contractor will be installing aggregate road base material and continue with electrical work and construction of sound walls. Closure Information – Tumalo Road traffic will be traveling on a temporary bypass road around the north side of the intersection. Speeds have been reduced to 25 MPH through the work zone. Three Sisters Adventist Christian School access will be maintained via the adjacent driveway to the east.

The contractor will be installing aggregate road base material and continue with electrical work and construction of sound walls. Closure Information – Tumalo Road traffic will be traveling on a temporary bypass road around the north side of the intersection. Speeds have been reduced to 25 MPH through the work zone. Three Sisters Adventist Christian School access will be maintained via the adjacent driveway to the east. Central Oregon Irrigation District Pilot Butte Canal Piping (Terrebonne Area) – Central Oregon Irrigation District’s contractor will trench across NE Smith Rock Way approximately ¼ mile east of NE 33rd Street to install piping for the Pilot Butte Canal and repave the road surface. Closure Information – NE Smith Rock Way will be closed between NE 33rd Street and NW Lambert Road from Monday, December 21 to Thursday, December 24 to complete piping of the canal across the roadway. Road users should utilize marked detours on NE 33rd Street, NE Wilcox Avenue and NW Lambert Road. Local traffic will be allowed access from NE 33rd Street or NW Lambert Road depending on the proximity of driveways to the canal crossing.

The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites.

Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate physical distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites.



For more information:

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581