Bend man seriously injured in crash into irrigation ditch east of Terrebonne

Deschutes County

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 29-year-old Bend man was seriously injured Friday night when he lost control of his car on an icy road east of Terrebonne and it rolled several times, coming to rest in an irrigation ditch, officials said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue medics and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of the single-car crash in the 7000 block of Northeast 33rd Street, fire Captain Ken Brown said.

The driver, alone in the car, was pinned when it came to rest in the ditch. Brown said hydraulic and other cutting tools were used to remove the roof and free the man 20 minutes after the first crews arrived.

The man was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend.