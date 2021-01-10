Redmond man arrested after police chase that hit 100 mph on Hwy. 97

Deschutes County

Court records show frequent similar incidents; most recent arrest in 2019

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An attempted traffic stop in Redmond Saturday morning turned into a chase of a Redmond man who hit 100 mph on Highway 97 before losing a tire to spike strips, then drove onto BLM land, got out of the car and ran but was quickly captured, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

A deputy tried to pull over a black four-door 2001 Volvo shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of Northwest Sixth Street and Quince Avenue for several traffic violations, including speeding, failure to use a turn signal and expired registration, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

The driver, later identified as Glen James Carroll, 47, of Redmond, took off heading west on Quince Avenue but made its way back to Highway 97 from Northwest Pershall Way, then headed south through town, Janes said.

Redmond police were able to deploy spike strips near Highway 97 and Evergreen Avenue, and Carroll drove over them with the rear passenger-side tire, the sergeant said.

Carroll continued south past the city limits, hitting 100 mph as the tire deflated, the car slowed down and the tire eventually came off, Janes said in a news release, adding that “there was minimal traffic on the roadways during the pursuit.”

A viewer's dashcam video shows the southbound pursuit and parts of the shredded tire coming off.

South of Redmond, Carroll left the east side of the highway, on a BLM road across from Tomahawk Avenue, crossed the railroad tracks and began driving toward the northeast. He eventually stopped, got out and ran, but the deputy was able to arrest him after a short pursuit on foot, Janes said.

At the time of his arrest, Carroll was found to possess about an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, the sergeant said.

Carroll was cited and released on charges of felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude, methamphetamine possession, reckless driving and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. Janes said COVID-19 health and safety protocols restrict the number of jail admissions.

Court records show Carroll has a lengthy criminal record and has been convicted after previous pursuits and arrests.

In the most recent case, in June 2019, police said Carroll refused to pull over for a traffic stop in northeast Bend and sped away, swerving toward a patrol car before being found at a business and arrested. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and a one-year driver’s license suspension.