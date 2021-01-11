Skip to Content
Deschutes County
By
Published 4:58 pm

Deschutes County offering free COVID-19 testing event Wednesday at Fairgrounds

COVID-19 testing MGN
MGN

No symptoms or ID required; online registration requested

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services is partnering with the Oregon Health Authority to offer a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. 

This testing event is open to anyone. No symptoms or ID are required to be tested. Participants are asked to wear a mask and register online at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Redmond_OR_4369.html.

Staff will be onsite to register those who are unable to preregister.  Individuals will receive a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and test results will be available in two to three days. 

“We are grateful to be able to provide an opportunity for our community to easily access free COVID-19 testing,” said Deschutes County Public Health Director Nahad Sadr-Azodi. “This event will also allow our teams to prepare for future vaccine clinics at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.” 

KTVZ news sources

Comments

5 Comments

      1. From Nature.com and the CDC- “Evidence suggests that about one in five infected people will experience no symptoms, and they will transmit the virus to significantly fewer people than someone with symptoms. But researchers are divided about whether asymptomatic infections are acting as a ‘silent driver’ of the pandemic.”…. Now- according to the OHA and Kate brown- in Oregon- it is the Hispanic community that is driving the pandemic- so instead of throwing them out- why are they not getting these vaccinations ? Brown’s roll-out of the vaccine has been like everything else she’s done in Oregon- a complete disaster ! I do wish you would stop protecting her and set her bony shouldered carcass down in a chair to answer the hard questions ! Where’s Feme- he’d do it !

  3. These tests are worthless ! You could get a negative reading- walk into WallyMart- and get infected by a plastic bag of Cheetohs that was delivered and not sanitized ! When is Kovid Kate Brown going to realize that the virus is being transmitted by touched objects more than by face to face contact ? She’s in complete denial of the science and a danger to all Oregonians- she must resign !

Leave a Reply

