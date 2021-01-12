Deschutes County seeks residents to serve on Public Safety Coordinating Council

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the Local Public Safety Coordinating Council (LPSCC).

LPSCC is comprised of community representatives, criminal and juvenile justice officials, law enforcement officers, elected city and county officials, and relevant public services professionals. The council helps facilitate planning for community corrections services.

Members are appointed to four-year terms and are not paid for their time. LPSCC usually meets at 3:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. Due to COVID-19, this meeting is currently being held virtually.

Applicants should reside in Deschutes County and while having a background and knowledge of the criminal justice system and policy is helpful, it is not required. The County is most interested in hearing the perspective of citizens in the various justice system issues that come before LPSCC.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest explaining why they are interested in serving on the Local Public Safety Coordinating Council. The letter should also detail any relevant experience that would be valuable to the committee. To apply, please click here.

For more information, please contact Deschutes County Administration at (541) 388-6571.