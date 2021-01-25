COVID-19 vaccines now available to all C. Oregon residents 75 and over

Deschutes County

Appointments available online; 4,600 vaccinated in recent days; 10,000 more due this week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County announced late Monday that Central Oregon residents age 75 and older are now eligible to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine at the County Fair & Expo Center. Vaccines are provided by appointment only.

Residents in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties who are 75 and older, as well as individuals in Phases 1A and 1B - Group 1, can schedule an appointments at www.stcharleshealthcare.org.

When registering for an appointment, residents must attest to meeting the State’s criteria for vaccination. For more information on who is included in Phases 1A and 1B - Group 1, please visit the Oregon Health Authority vaccine sequencing graphic.

Those who are eligible for vaccination and need assistance with scheduling their appointment at the Fair & Expo Center can call (541) 699-5020. Due to an anticipated high call volume, please expect to leave a message. Someone will return your call.

“The community vaccination clinic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center is incredibly successful,” said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles’ chief physician executive. “Since Wednesday, St. Charles and Deschutes County have vaccinated 4,600 individuals in 1A and 1B - Group 1 phases. We’ve been able to move through these two groups so quickly that we are able to expand eligibility to residents 75 and older ahead of the state’s vaccination schedule.”

Between Tuesday and Saturday, St. Charles and Deschutes County — with the help of the Oregon National Guard — plan to administer about 10,000 more doses.

“Our most recent allotment of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is going to allow us to make a significant push to vaccinate residents who are 75 and older, and thus at a higher risk for hospitalization and complications if they acquire COVID-19, as well as to continue vaccinating our 1A and 1B - Group 1 phases,” said Dr. George Conway, Deschutes County Health Services director.

As an important reminder to the community, individuals should only schedule a vaccine once they are eligible per state guidelines. According to the Oregon Health Authority, more than 77% of the deaths from COVID-19 statewide have been in those over the age of 70.

Those with appointments may be accompanied to their appointments. However, you must have an appointment to be vaccinated. Walk-ins will not be able to be accommodated.

Residents can sign up to receive an email notification when they are eligible that will include details on how to register for an appointment. Please visit vaccine.deschutes.org to fill out the form. Residents in Crook and Jefferson counties are also encouraged to visit their local health department’s websites at www.JeffCo.net/PublicHealth or www.co.crook.or.us/health.

Additionally, St. Charles has launched a new webpage, https://www.stcharleshealthcare.org/covid-19-vaccine-information, where people can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and can sign up for MyChart.

“We have not and will not waste a single dose,” Absalon said. “Every day our pharmacists work to prepare the same number of doses as people scheduled for the vaccine. Do not show up at our events at the end of the day expecting to receive an extra dose. This behavior only adds stress to our team that is working so hard to vaccinate those who are eligible.”