Deschutes illegal marijuana enforcement team seeks focus group participants

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement team is a partnership between the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office to address illegal marijuana activity in Deschutes County.

The DCIMME team is looking for volunteers from the general public to participate in a series of focus groups to help develop a tool to address the many questions surrounding what is legal or illegal regarding cannabis in Oregon.

Feedback from focus group participants will contribution to the development of a web-based tool that will improve public awareness and knowledge on legal cannabis vs. illegal marijuana activity, and what to do if illegal activity is suspected.

Participant volunteers are being asked to make a four-hour commitment. Two, one-hour Zoom meetings, and at least two hours of their time between those two meetings. We are looking for a diverse group of community members that also have varying areas of expertise to provide the development team with the most comprehensive feedback.

General Public Focus Group Meetings – Days/Times:

General Public Focus Groups * Group Meeting Time 1st Meeting 2nd Meeting Focus Group A 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 3, 2021 Friday, February 5, 2021 Focus Group B 6:00 PM Thursday, February 4, 2021 Monday, February 8, 2021

*Participants must be available for both the meeting days for their selected focus group.

Meeting Location: A Zoom link will be sent out to selected participants.

Participants must have access to a computer with internet, video, and audio capabilities.

To apply to participate in one of the focus groups, please register through the link below by midnight on Monday, Feb. 1.

https://www.cognitoforms.com/DeschutesCounty2/cannabiswebsitereviewregistration