C.O. avalanche danger high amid deadly season around the country

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With stormy weather, snow and ice comes the threat of avalanche conditions along the Cascades.

The Central Oregon Avalanche Center issued an avalanche forecast of high danger on Monday for areas above the tree line. There's also a report on the center's website of an avalanche off of Tumalo Mountain over the weekend.

Already, this has been the deadliest avalanche season since 2015-16 around the country, as at least 25 people have been killed in avalanches, according to avalanche.org.

There have been no reported avalanches deaths in Oregon this winter.

However, an avalanche did kill a 35 year-old Ashland skier in the Northern California backcountry earlier this month.

